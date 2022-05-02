Report: Manchester United Remain Interested in Midfielder Despite Huge Agent Denial

Manchester United remain interested in signing Sergey Milinkovic-Savic despite the player's agent denying that the player wants to join the Red Devils, claims a report.

Recently, some quotes from Milinkovic-Savic's agent Mateja Kezman had emerged in which he had said that the Serbian wants to join United. But the agent later branded the quotes as 'fake news' and the fabrication was a disgrace to Lazio and the player.

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla has reported that despite Kezman denying that Milinkovic-Savic wants to join United, the Old Trafford side remain interested in the midfielder.

Not just Pedulla, but La Gazzetta dello Sport have also stated that United are interested and Erik ten Hag could look to sign him as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba in the summer.

GDS have gone on to state that Juventus remain a valid option and the midfielder prefers staying in Italy right now, even though the Old Lady have not made any concrete offer for the Serbian.

