Manchester United Respond to Glazers Out Protests During Norwich Game

Manchester United have responded to the "Glazers out" protests that took place during Manchester United vs Norwich at Old Trafford.

Despite the home team won the three points, with a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick stealing the headlines, the protests were clear to see to those visiting the ground.

There has been much controversy surrounding the owners of the Manchester club since their takeover in 2005, and many Red Devils fans have had enough - choosing to voice their concern again as they have in the past.

Glazers Out Protest

A Manchester United spokesperson released a statement to address it.

"We are working hard to create the conditions for renewed success on the pitch, while strengthening our engagement with fans."

"We respect the right of fans to voice their opinions peacefully and we will continue to listen to them with the aim of working together to get the club back to where we all want it to be: competing for trophies."

