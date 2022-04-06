Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United At Risk of Losing Ralf Rangnick Amidst Talk of Negotiations

Manchester United could be at risk of losing Ralf Rangnick to Austrian club OFB amidst talk of interest from the side and hints of potential negotiations as well, claims a recent report.

Rangnick is the interim manager at the club till the end of the season and it was reported by Andy Mitten yesterday that the German is having very limited say in the club's search for a new manager.

Ralf Rangnick

Austrian outlet Kurier (via SportWitness) have reported that there is a possibility that the OFB sporting director Peter Schöttel might have flown to Manchester to talk to Rangnick.

A more recent report from the same paper claimed that the outlet had an eyewitness who saw Schöttel board a plane for Manchester, with the paper stating that this was done to negotiate with Rangnick over a move.

The report talks about the fact that Rangnick hasn't been able to put his ideas across to the United team, who think differently.

Christoph Freund, who is said to be a companion of Rangnick, is on the OFB board and he has already established contact with Rangnick.

Rangnick is expected to get a consultancy role after the interim manager role but his future now seems uncertain.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Elanga and Rangnick
News

Manchester United At Risk of Losing Ralf Rangnick Amidst Talk of Negotiations

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
Pochettino
News

Mauricio Pochettino is Still in the Race to Become Manchester United Manager

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
Milinkovic Savic
News

Report: Manchester United Frontrunners to Sign Serie A Midfielder

By Rhys James11 hours ago
nunez
News

Watch: Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez Goal for Benfica Against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Fred scores
News

Manchester United Planning to Extend Fred’s Contract

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
ronald araujo
Transfers

Manchester United Target Ronald Araujo Will Sign New Barcelona Contract

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Dylan Levitt
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster on Loan Reveals Praise From International Manager

By Rhys James13 hours ago
Paul Pogba World Cup 2018
Transfers

PSG Make Offer to Sign Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago