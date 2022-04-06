Manchester United At Risk of Losing Ralf Rangnick Amidst Talk of Negotiations

Manchester United could be at risk of losing Ralf Rangnick to Austrian club OFB amidst talk of interest from the side and hints of potential negotiations as well, claims a recent report.

Rangnick is the interim manager at the club till the end of the season and it was reported by Andy Mitten yesterday that the German is having very limited say in the club's search for a new manager.

IMAGO / PA Images

Austrian outlet Kurier (via SportWitness) have reported that there is a possibility that the OFB sporting director Peter Schöttel might have flown to Manchester to talk to Rangnick.

A more recent report from the same paper claimed that the outlet had an eyewitness who saw Schöttel board a plane for Manchester, with the paper stating that this was done to negotiate with Rangnick over a move.

The report talks about the fact that Rangnick hasn't been able to put his ideas across to the United team, who think differently.

Christoph Freund, who is said to be a companion of Rangnick, is on the OFB board and he has already established contact with Rangnick.

Rangnick is expected to get a consultancy role after the interim manager role but his future now seems uncertain.

