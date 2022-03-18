Cristiano Ronaldo Set For Manchester United Stay Despite Club's Struggles

Manchester United are set to retain the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, despite their struggles in domestic and European competition this season, states a report.

Reports have previously stated that Ronaldo could leave in the summer and the eyebrows were raised when the Portuguese had travelled to Portugal during a hip injury before the game against Manchester City.

The Telegraph's James Ducker has reported recently that Ronaldo will stay at United for another season, even if United miss out on Champions League or European football next season.

It is stated that any potential exit for the player would be fraught with complications for both United and Ronaldo, with the Red Devils set to lose Edinson Cavani in the summer.

Very few clubs can pay the wage that Ronaldo currently commands - £775,000 a week, and that makes it tough for him leave in the summer. Ronaldo hopes that a new manager changes United's fortunes next season.

