Manchester United Pushing to Seek Agreement With In-Demand Premier League Free Agent

Manchester United are reportedly said to be putting some pressure to find an agreement with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, whose contract runs out in the summer.

The likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Tottenham have been linked with a move for the German and while it was reported that Juve have agreed terms with the player, other reports refuted that.

Antonio Rudiger

French journalist Ignazio Genuardi has reported recently that apart from the three aforementioned clubs, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the defender.

He has reported that Rudiger hasn't made his final decision about the future but Manchester United are trying to force through for a breakthrough.

United haven't given their final indication - like Real and PSG. And Bayern Munich have backtracked on their move.

It was reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport recently that Rudiger has agreed a deal with Juve and he would have benefitted from Growth Decree regulations. 

But later on, those claims were denied.

