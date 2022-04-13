Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Said to Have Fabricated Zinedine Zidane Rumours in Order to Keep Cristiano Ronaldo Happy

According to a report, Manchester United fabricated rumours about Zinedine Zidane joining the club in order to keep Cristiano Ronaldo happy.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club in November, a whole host of managers were linked to the club. 

Eventually, it was decided that German Ralf Rangnick would lead the team out until the end of the season as interim manager, as the main candidates for the permanent job were not presently available.

Ronaldo

Along with PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik Ten Hag and others, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was also rumoured to be considered.

The Mirror have reported that these rumours were "Baseless", however, and that the club made them up in order to make sure superstar Ronaldo was satisfied at the club's decision making processes.

The 37 year-old has a good history with the French manager - winning three Champions League titles with him in Madrid.

It seems now that if Zidane ever was a candidate, he isn't now - as it is widely reported that Ten Hag has reached an agreement with the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Said to Have Fabricated Zinedine Zidane Rumours in Order to Keep Cristiano Ronaldo Happy

By Rhys James46 seconds ago
Raphael Varane
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Expresses Criticism for 'Disappointing' Raphael Varane

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Played Vital Role in Manchester United Manager Decision

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Erik Ten Hag Makes Key Demand Ahead of Manchester United Role

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
pogba
Quotes

Ian Rush Predicts Paul Pogba Move From Manchester United to Real Madrid

By Rhys James4 hours ago
ronaldo
Quotes

Ian Rush Slams Cristiano Ronaldo Regarding Aggressive Incident After Manchester United Vs Everton

By Rhys James4 hours ago
imago1010751533h
News

Manchester United Reach Verbal Agreement With Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Ajax Price-Tag Revealed for Potential Erik Ten Hag Target at Manchester United

By Kaustubh Pandey20 hours ago