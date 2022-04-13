Manchester United Said to Have Fabricated Zinedine Zidane Rumours in Order to Keep Cristiano Ronaldo Happy

According to a report, Manchester United fabricated rumours about Zinedine Zidane joining the club in order to keep Cristiano Ronaldo happy.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club in November, a whole host of managers were linked to the club.

Eventually, it was decided that German Ralf Rangnick would lead the team out until the end of the season as interim manager, as the main candidates for the permanent job were not presently available.

IMAGO / PA Images

Along with PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik Ten Hag and others, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was also rumoured to be considered.

The Mirror have reported that these rumours were "Baseless", however, and that the club made them up in order to make sure superstar Ronaldo was satisfied at the club's decision making processes.

The 37 year-old has a good history with the French manager - winning three Champions League titles with him in Madrid.

It seems now that if Zidane ever was a candidate, he isn't now - as it is widely reported that Ten Hag has reached an agreement with the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |