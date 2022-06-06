Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Scouts are Watching Christian Eriksen During Austria v Denmark

Manchester United have supposedly sent scouts to watch Monday nights game between Austria and Denmark and are said to be there to watch Christian Eriksen according to a source.

United have reportedly turned their interest to signing Eriksen this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to bolster his squad.

United will be losing Juan Mata this summer, an experienced player that plays in a similar position to Eriksen.

Ten Hag is known to be an admirer of Eriksen from the time that the Danish international spent training at Ajax.

eriksen

It had been stated that United had sent scouts to watch the game between the two European nations.

However, a report from a source on Twitter named realsavanti has stated that to his knowledge, United are at the game to watch Eriksen, mainly.

He Tweeted "Manchester United scouts just told me at the Austria - Denmark match that they are mainly here because of Christian Eriksen".

This news wouldn't come as a surprise to many people as United have reportedly stated a firm interest in the midfielder ahead of next season.

Eriksen was reportedly said to be 'flattered' by United's interest and will consider all of his offers ahead of the upcoming campaign.

