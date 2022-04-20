Leading Scouts Depart Manchester United After Years of Service

Two leading Manchester United scouts have now left the club after having served the Old Trafford side for many years, report The Athletic.

United lost 4-0 to Liverpool on Tuesday, as they slipped back to 6th in the Premier League table. Ralf Rangnick's side are only two points ahead of West Ham currently, with Erik ten Hag expected to be announced as the next permanent boss this week.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Athletic have confirmed that United’s chief scout, Jim Lawlor, and Marcel Bout, the head of global scouting, have both left.

Lawlor had joined United back in 2005 but became the chief scout in 2014. Both him and Bout were said to have a massive role in the club's recruitment over the last few years, with the Dutchman having joined the club under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal.

The outlet claim that John Murtough now has full control of transfers and recruitment at the club and the exits of Bout and Lawlor are seen as a moment of change in how the club operates on that front.