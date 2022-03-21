Skip to main content
Manchester United See Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Rumours As 'Media Talk'

According to a report, Manchester United see the rumours about Thomas Tuchel taking over as manager, as "Media talk".

The Red Devils have been on the search for a new manager to take over since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Current interim boss Ralf Rangnick is due to step down at the end of the season for a consultancy role.

To the surprise of many, Chelsea's Champions League winning manager has been linked with the job in recent weeks, with the uncertainty regarding the blue's situation causing unrest among much of the staff at the club.

A report from Sky Sports says that the Manchester club see the rumours as "Media talk, not reality", insisting that their shortlist of managers does not include the German. 

It is also said that Tuchel hats displayed "The absolute opposite of desire" to leave Chelsea, and that he has made his happiness for being at the club clear.

