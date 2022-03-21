Manchester United See PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino As Preferred Manager Option

Manchester United see PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino as the current choice for manager, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been looking for a new manager since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Ralf Rangnick taking over until the summer.

Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag have been the two main rumoured choices, with the club allegedly deciding mostly between the two.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Since Pochettino would not require an adaption process to the Premier League, and that he has proved himself before to be able to stack up to with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola at Tottenham, he is said to be preferred currently.

In an ideal situation, the report says that the club would have Julian Nagelsman would take over in the summer.

However, there is an acceptance that he would not swap Bayern Munich unless he was offered a job at a more stable club, who are ready to win trophies currently.

