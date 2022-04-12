Serie A Giants Put Forward Conditions for Manchester United's Chase of Midfielder

Serie A giants Lazio have determined the conditions that buying clubs would have to meet to sign Sergey Milinkovic-Savic amidst interest from Manchester United, claims a report.

Milinkovic-Savic has impressed this season, having contributed to 18 goals in the league. He has racked up nine goals, while also picking up just as many assists.

The Serbian has been linked with United in the past too - especially when Jose Mourinho was the manager.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Lazio outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi have claimed that the Roman club will not go below their asking price of €75 million for the Serbian, who has not put the club under pressure to sell him in the summer.

Juventus are considering a cash plus player and while they haven't made any contact for him, Lazio would want a straight cash deal for the player only.

The report goes on to claim that Lazio know about interest from both United and Paris Saint-Germain. Lazio are ready to sell him, till the time the deal is a straight cash move.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |