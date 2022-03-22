Manchester United in the Race for Serie A Star Amidst Big Contract Stand-off

Manchester United are said to be one of the clubs interested in signing Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, claims a recent report from Italy.

Zaniolo's contract at Roma runs out in the summer of 2024 but the Italian is yet to agree terms on an agreement, with Juventus said to be eyeing him as a replacement for the outgoing Paulo Dybala.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Roman outlet Il Messaggero have reported that Roma are willing to listen to offers for the ex-Fiorentina and Inter youngster because of the contract standoff.

It is stated that while the will of the player will be key in where Zaniolo goes, Roma are willing to accept offers in the region of €40 or €45 million to let the player leave in the summer.

Roma's Tiago Pinto hasn't called the player or his agent to talk about a new deal and apart from United, Juve, Milan, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

