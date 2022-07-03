Skip to main content

Manchester United Set To Announce Signing Of Tyrell Malacia On Monday

Manchester United are set to announce their first summer signing, Tyrell Malacia on Monday following the defenders arrival in Manchester over the weekend, according to a new report.

Malacia agreed to join United at the end of last week with personal terms being finalised following the agreement between United and Feyenoord.

United are yet to announce a new signing this summer despite being linked to a number of targets, the likes of Frenkie De Jong and Lisandro Martinez are deals that are said to be in the works.

Malacia is having to go through the formal processes such as medicals before being officially announced as a United player.

malacia

Malacia was a target for both United and Erik Ten Hag and the Dutch fullback is now set to sign for the Dutch boss at Old Trafford.

The fullback drew up excitement on social media on Sunday when United fans tracked the players flight from the Netherlands to Manchester.

Malacia is understood to have undertaken the first part of his United medial on Sunday afternoon following his arrival in the City.

According to a new report from the Telegraph suggests that United are 'poised' to announce the left back on Monday;

"Manchester United are poised to confirm the arrival of left-back Tyrell Malacia on Monday."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

malacia
News

Manchester United Set To Announce Signing Of Tyrell Malacia On Monday

By Alex Wallace34 seconds ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Fabrizio Romano Update On Manchester United Signing Target Dutch Midfielder Frenkie De Jong From La Liga Side Barcelona

By Saul Escudero9 minutes ago
Ronaldo
Media

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Knows Senior Figures Opinion On Cristiano Ronaldo Return To Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero36 minutes ago
Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
Media

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo And Ralf Rangnick Did Not Get Along At Manchester United - The Portuguese Had Many Concerns

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Join Manchester United Training On Monday | Club Insist He Is Not For Sale

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Barbosa
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Not Contacted Flamengo For Gabriel Barbosa

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Told By Manchester United He Must Attend Pre Season Tour Amid Exit Links

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
ronaldo everton
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Linked To Chelsea - Jorge Mendes Trying To Get A Deal For The Portuguese

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago