Manchester United Set To Announce Signing Of Tyrell Malacia On Monday

Manchester United are set to announce their first summer signing, Tyrell Malacia on Monday following the defenders arrival in Manchester over the weekend, according to a new report.

Malacia agreed to join United at the end of last week with personal terms being finalised following the agreement between United and Feyenoord.

United are yet to announce a new signing this summer despite being linked to a number of targets, the likes of Frenkie De Jong and Lisandro Martinez are deals that are said to be in the works.

Malacia is having to go through the formal processes such as medicals before being officially announced as a United player.

Malacia was a target for both United and Erik Ten Hag and the Dutch fullback is now set to sign for the Dutch boss at Old Trafford.

The fullback drew up excitement on social media on Sunday when United fans tracked the players flight from the Netherlands to Manchester.

Malacia is understood to have undertaken the first part of his United medial on Sunday afternoon following his arrival in the City.

According to a new report from the Telegraph suggests that United are 'poised' to announce the left back on Monday;

"Manchester United are poised to confirm the arrival of left-back Tyrell Malacia on Monday."

