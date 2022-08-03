Skip to main content

Manchester United Set to Appoint Another Director of Football

Manchester United Women are about to appoint a head of football, as well as announce a major signing.

Manchester United are on the cusp of appointing their first head of football for the woman’s team.

Manchester United Women's

Manchester United are on the verge of appointing another member of the hierarchy in what is becoming a major behind-the-scenes clean up.

Director of football, John Murtough, currently leads the everyday running of all sporting aspects involved in the club.

Murtough, who was appointed last summer, has been given the majority of responsibility in directing the transfer negotiations this summer by new chief executive, Richard Arnold.

United appointed former academy coach, Andy O’Boyle, as deputy director of football in May. O’Boyle left his position as Head of Elite Performance at the Premier League to assume this new role in the club.

Woodward IMAGO PA Images

As a further mark of organisational reshuffling, Murtough and O’Boyle have appointed another member to the director of football sect.

Manchester United Woman’s team will see a new head of football. This signifies another major structural influence veering away from the Ed Woodward era.

Head of woman's football will be an entirely new job in the club.

Manchester United flag

According to Adam Crafton of The Athletic, Polly Bancroft will assume this new responsibility.

Bancroft currently works as Brighton Hove & Albion Women’s general manager. 

She holds an impressive leadership pedigree having been previously attached to UEFA, the FA, and Leeds Academy.

According to Crafton, Bancroft will ‘report to the club’s director of football, John Murtough, and have responsibilities across recruitment, contract renewals, operations and logistics.'

This should in turn allow current manager, Marc Skinner, to focus solely on coaching and leading the squad.

Manchester United Women finished fourth in the WSL last season.

Manchester United Women Football Club Head Coach, Marc Skinner.



Tom Garry of Telegraph Sport has also revealed that United are about to announce a new marquee signing.

united women

Nikita Parris is set to sign for United from Arsenal.

Parris has acquired a substantial sixty-seven caps for England and won the Champions League with Lyon in 2020. 

nikita parris



