Manchester United Set to Appoint Erik Ten Hag as Manager

Manchester United are now set to appoint Erik Ten Hag as their new manager as a deal is almost finalised, according to a report.

United have chosen Ten Hag to be their next manager following a number of weeks of negotiations between candidates.

United are closing in on finalising the appointment of the Dutchman to take over at Old Trafford this summer.

The two leading candidates for the duration of the negotiations were Mauricio Pochettino and Ten Hag but the Dutchman appears to be the chosen man.

ten hag 4

According to ESPN, sources in England and the Netherlands “that United have settled on Ten Hag as their new manager and that the former Utrecht coach is ready to leave the Dutch champions to take charge at Old Trafford at the end of the season.”

ESPN go onto to state that sources have said that “while some at United considered PSG boss Pochettino, Arnold and Glazer are in agreement that Ten Hag is the best candidate to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who has been in charge since last December.”

An announcement is still yet to be officially made but it now looks set that Ten Hag will be at the helm next season.

News

Manchester United Set to Appoint Erik Ten Hag as Manager

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
