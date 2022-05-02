Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Sets Record Attendance Ahead of FA Youth Cup Finals

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the FA Youth Cup final at Old Trafford on May 11th, 2022, a week on Wednesday.

The Red Devils had announced officially that they had surpassed the academy final attendance record held by Arsenal last time by over 38,000 buying tickets as Manchester United fans look forward to an eventful game at their home turf.

Arsenal's previous record was fixed at 38,173. Officials at Old Trafford believe that the Mancunians have formalised hospitality plans and logistics to facilitate a larger number inside the stadium.

According to Mike Keegan from the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are hoping to sell beyond 50,000 tickets to witness the club's youth set-up get proper recognition by achieving silverware.

Many fans have been let down by underwhelming performances by the senior team. A win in the finals at Old Trafford would put a pleasant smile on everyone's face.

Academy coach Travis Binnion is aiming to break the club's own trophy record to obtain the 11th major title at the youth level. The revamp of the academy was instrumentally engineered by John Murtough and his team after bringing shining stars with a higher ceiling from European giants in Spain, France, and England.

In the semifinal against Wolves, Manchester United cruised the game through goals from the likes of Charlie McNeill and Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentinian international of Spanish origin made his Premier League debut at Old Trafford in the final minutes of the Chelsea game, which took place a few days back.

Another fan favourite to keep close eyes on ahead of the final will be midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The 17-year-old prodigy has been instrumental in dictating the Red Devil's midfield all season.

Tickets for the finals will cost £1, with the money going to the Manchester United Foundation for charity purposes.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

imago1008659224h
News

Manchester United Sets Record Attendance Ahead of FA Youth Cup Finals

By Alan Bincejust now
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Leave Manchester United This Summer and is not in Erik Ten Hag's Plans

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Neves
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Sent Scout to Watch Ruben Neves During Wolves vs Brighton

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Nunez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Seriously Looking at Darwin Nunez

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Paul Pogba
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba Could Potentially Stay at Manchester United this Summer

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Price Tag Of Manchester United Midfield Target Revealed

By Soumyajit Roy8 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Eye on Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez for Manchester United

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Make Sensational Return to Real Madrid

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago