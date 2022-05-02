Manchester United Sets Record Attendance Ahead of FA Youth Cup Finals

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the FA Youth Cup final at Old Trafford on May 11th, 2022, a week on Wednesday.

The Red Devils had announced officially that they had surpassed the academy final attendance record held by Arsenal last time by over 38,000 buying tickets as Manchester United fans look forward to an eventful game at their home turf.

Arsenal's previous record was fixed at 38,173. Officials at Old Trafford believe that the Mancunians have formalised hospitality plans and logistics to facilitate a larger number inside the stadium.

According to Mike Keegan from the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are hoping to sell beyond 50,000 tickets to witness the club's youth set-up get proper recognition by achieving silverware.

Many fans have been let down by underwhelming performances by the senior team. A win in the finals at Old Trafford would put a pleasant smile on everyone's face.

Academy coach Travis Binnion is aiming to break the club's own trophy record to obtain the 11th major title at the youth level. The revamp of the academy was instrumentally engineered by John Murtough and his team after bringing shining stars with a higher ceiling from European giants in Spain, France, and England.

In the semifinal against Wolves, Manchester United cruised the game through goals from the likes of Charlie McNeill and Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentinian international of Spanish origin made his Premier League debut at Old Trafford in the final minutes of the Chelsea game, which took place a few days back.

Another fan favourite to keep close eyes on ahead of the final will be midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The 17-year-old prodigy has been instrumental in dictating the Red Devil's midfield all season.

Tickets for the finals will cost £1, with the money going to the Manchester United Foundation for charity purposes.

