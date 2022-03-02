Manchester United Could Explore Short-Term Manager Options With Carlo Ancelotti a Potential Target

Manchester United are currently searching for their next permanent manager with targets such as Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag leading the race.

United could now be looking for a short term managerial option with current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti being considered as one of the candidates.

According to Rob Dawson at ESPN, United are said to be exploring the possibilities around a short term manager.

Ancelotti has come under some pressure recently at Real Madrid since their loss to PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

Some reports have even suggested that the board at Real Madrid would like to replace Ancelotti with PSG manager and United managerial candidate, Pochettino.

Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid last year having spent time at Premier League side Everton.

Everton supporters were left frustrated by Ancelotti's sudden choice of departure.

Ancelotti is a well experienced winning manager having won titles with various clubs such as United's Premier League rivals Chelsea.

United will be exploring a number of options to find their next manager in the coming months.

