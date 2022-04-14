Manchester United Would Only Sign Premier League Star on One Condition

Manchester United would only sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips on one condition this summer, claims Samuel Luckhurst.

Phillips has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with MEN having reported last week that United have been doing work in the direction of a move for the Englishman.

Phillips has also been linked with a move to other Premier League clubs as well.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Samuel Luckhurst has now reported that if potential new boss Erik ten Hag wants Phillips at Old Trafford, United would definitely move for the England international in the summer.

The journalist also commented on United's need for a right-back, claiming that Brandon Williams is now open to leaving the club permanently and 'a lot' would have to happen for United to consider signing a right-back in the summer.

Phillips has had an injury-prone campaign this season, having succeeded in making only 14 Premier League appearances in the top flight and picking up one assist.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |