Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Would Only Sign Premier League Star on One Condition

Manchester United would only sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips on one condition this summer, claims Samuel Luckhurst.

Phillips has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with MEN having reported last week that United have been doing work in the direction of a move for the Englishman.

Phillips has also been linked with a move to other Premier League clubs as well.

Kalvin Phillips

Samuel Luckhurst has now reported that if potential new boss Erik ten Hag wants Phillips at Old Trafford, United would definitely move for the England international in the summer.

The journalist also commented on United's need for a right-back, claiming that Brandon Williams is now open to leaving the club permanently and 'a lot' would have to happen for United to consider signing a right-back in the summer.

Phillips has had an injury-prone campaign this season, having succeeded in making only 14 Premier League appearances in the top flight and picking up one assist.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Kalvin Phillips
News

Manchester United Would Only Sign Premier League Star on One Condition

By Kaustubh Pandey45 seconds ago
Nemanja Matic and Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Nemanja Matic Will Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace35 minutes ago
London, England, 3rd April 2022. Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Son Heung-Min after scoring to make it 5-1 during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
News

Erik Ten Hag Demands Premier League Star At Manchester United As Tottenham Involved in Battle

By Kaustubh Pandey46 minutes ago
Anthony Martial
Quotes

Anthony Martial Admits 'Complicated' Sevilla and Manchester United Situation

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Urges Harry Maguire to 'Go Back to Basics'

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago
ten hag 4
Quotes

Rio Ferdinand Fears Erik Ten Hag Could be 'Chewed Up and Spat Out' at Manchester United

By Rhys James7 hours ago
ronaldo everton
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Said to Have "Forced" Manchester United to Not Hire Preferred Manager Option

By Rhys James7 hours ago
De Gea
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Player Names One Player Who Will Be Safe From Player Exodus This Summer

By Rhys James9 hours ago