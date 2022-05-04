Manchester United Signing Target Pau Torres' Villarreal Gets Knocked-Out By Liverpool In UEFA Champions League Semi-finals

On Tuesday, May 3rd Villarreal got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League Semi-finals and along with them, Manchester United targeted signing Centre-back Pau Torres.

On the first leg, last Wednesday Liverpool got a round result in England, winning the match (2-0). The Anfield side did their job and took the advantage.

Today was the second leg in Spain and Villarreal had a dream start in the game, scoring two goals in the first half to equalize the result.

Pau Torres against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2022 / Semi-finals IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However, in the second half Jurgen Klopp made the respective adjustments to their losing team.

Liverpool made an outstanding come back scoring three goals to win the game (2-3) and the key to pass to the UEFA Champions League Final.

This Wednesday, May 4th Manchester City and Real Madrid will play the second leg to define who's going to play against the Reds in the grand final.

The English side won at the Etihad (4-3) in an incredible match, the whole world is going to watch the second game in the Bernabeu only one giant will be going through.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon