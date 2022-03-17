Skip to main content
Manchester United Staff 'Concerned' About Summer Transfer Window Plans

A number of staff at Manchester United are said to be concerned about the clubs transfer plans this summer.

There are several players almost out of contract  at the club, with the likes of Paul Pogba able to negotiate contracts with other clubs already, and the futures of other stars also uncertain.

The Telegraph have reported that the uncertainty around the new manager is causing problems, too, with people at the club struggling to make transfer plans with so many key decisions on hold until the new manager arrives.

Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick is due to step down at the end of the season in order to take on a consultancy role.

The club are looking for a manager to take over before the start of next season - a search that will allegedly gather pace in the next few weeks.

It is also said that PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag of Ajax are the main two candidates - who have left staff divided on who to appoint - with Thomas Tuchel, Julien Lopetegui and Luis Enrique all occupying a shortlist.

