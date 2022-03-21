Manchester United Star Being Monitored by Serie A Giants, Move Considered Feasible
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is having his situation being monitored by Serie A league leaders Milan, claim reports.
Lingard was recently in Milan and he had posted a photo with ex-United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He was linked with a move to the Rossoneri in the summer transfer window.
PianetaMilan have reported today that the Rossoneri are keeping a close eye on Lingard's current situation at United and they believe that the Englishman could become a 'low-cost' opportunity that can be exploited.
It is stated that United do not seem willing to hand Lingard a new contract, meaning that he will leave for free in the summer.
Milan trust his abilities as a player and believe that his wage demands of €4 million per season would make it a feasible operation.
Lingard has played 13 times in the Premier League this season, while having played four games in the Champions League.
