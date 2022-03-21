Manchester United Star Being Monitored by Serie A Giants, Move Considered Feasible

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is having his situation being monitored by Serie A league leaders Milan, claim reports.

Lingard was recently in Milan and he had posted a photo with ex-United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He was linked with a move to the Rossoneri in the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / AFLO

PianetaMilan have reported today that the Rossoneri are keeping a close eye on Lingard's current situation at United and they believe that the Englishman could become a 'low-cost' opportunity that can be exploited.

It is stated that United do not seem willing to hand Lingard a new contract, meaning that he will leave for free in the summer.

Milan trust his abilities as a player and believe that his wage demands of €4 million per season would make it a feasible operation.

Lingard has played 13 times in the Premier League this season, while having played four games in the Champions League.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |