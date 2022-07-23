Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo to Confirm Return Date

IMAGO / Sportimage

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to provide an update on his situation this week.

The Portuguese star was not part of United’s tour in Thailand and Australia having requested to depart the club. United accepted his absence from pre-season, with the club citing ‘family reasons'.

In two weeks, United will face Brighton in the opening match of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. Erik ten Hag is preparing for this fixture without Ronaldo,

“I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well.”

The squad travel to Manchester from Perth on Sunday, with the manager sanctioning a day off on Monday.

United have, so far, enjoyed a fruitful pre-season under new manager ten Hag.

The Dutchman’s side have beat Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok, Melbourne Victory 4-1 and Crystal Palace 3-1 in Melbourne, and drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in Perth.

New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martínez were not involved in these fixtures but will be instated into the squad on Tuesday ahead of the weekend friendlies.

The team are scheduled to play Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in Oslo on 30th July and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on 31st July.

While United’s first team prepare for their pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in Oslo next Saturday, Ronaldo is set to provide the club with information on his return this week, according to Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News.

Whether this involves Ronaldo’s imminent arrival or not, the club are hoping for clarity very soon.

James Ducker of The Telegraph has reported that Ronaldo’s camp have been humbled by Richard Arnold’s approach to the situation and are appreciative of United's respect.

Arnold took over as chief executive from Ed Woodward in February.

Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has been actively pursuing a suitable club to sign his star client but has thus far found no viable offers.

During an in-house interview in May, the number seven said he is "very happy" to be playing at Old Trafford next season.

He also claimed to be "excited" that Erik ten Hag was appointed as the new manager.

