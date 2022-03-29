Skip to main content
Serie A Side Interested in Manchester United Star In Case of Failure in Talks with Real Madrid

Serie A side Fiorentina are keeping tabs on Manchester United's Diogo Dalot as a potential option for the summer transfer window, claims a report from Italy.

Dalot spent a good loan spell at Milan last season and while the Rossoneri were interested in the Portuguese in the summer, he stayed at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot

La Nazione from Florence claim that Dalot interests La Viola but a lot of it depends on the situation of Alvaro Odriozola.

The Spaniard is on loan at Fiorentina and if they manage to sign him permanently from Real Madrid, they will not move for Dalot.

In recent days, Dalot has also been linked with a move to Roma, with Jose Mourinho looking at right-back options.

Fiorentina are yet to talk to Real Madrid about signing Odriozola permanently, as they didn't have an option to buy him in the initial loan deal.

Dalot has made 16 Premier League appearances this season for United.

