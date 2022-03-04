Skip to main content
Manchester United Make Big Step Towards Appointing Eric Ten Hag - Reliable Journalist

Manchester United have  made a big step on the way to appointing Erik Ten Hag as the new manager, according to a reliable journalist.

The Ajax manager has impressed many during his time at the club, winning trophies achieving an almost unbelievable record in the league this season as well as reaching the Champions League semi final in the 18/19 season.

In the summer, current Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will step down and take up a consultancy role at the club.

Since his interim appointment in December, both Ten Hag and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino have been the two main candidates rumoured to be considered for the job.

Last night a reliable journalist, Jonathan Shrager, reported that The Red Devils have made first contact with Eric Ten Hag - in order to find out his situation.

It has also been reported recently that the manager has been learning English in order to increase his chances of landing the role.

Although Pochettino is still a huge candidate, things right now point towards the 52 year-old Dutchman to be appointed.

