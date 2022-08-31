Manchester United Still 'Dreaming' Of Frenkie De Jong Transfer

Manchester United are still said to be dreaming of the signing of Frenkie De Jong this summer.

United have been linked with the move for De Jong for the majority of the transfer window.

However, a move has failed to come to life due to problems between the player and deferred wages at Barcelona.

De Jong has also maintained his stance for the majority of this time - he wants to stay at Barcelona.

De Jong has been well known to be Erik Ten Hag's first choice signing this summer, with the priority being a reunion with the midfielder.

United had even gone as far as agreeing a fee with Barcelona for the player.

However, there is now only one day remaining in the transfer market and any move looks unlikely.

Regardless, Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the current situation regarding De Jong and United.

Romano said; "Manchester United are dreaming of Frenkie de Jong but the only way his situation changes is for him to call his agents and Barcelona and say he wants to leave, which hasn't happened in the last three months."

It looks unlikely that De Jong will have a dramatic U turn and request to leave the club before the deadline, however never say never in football.

