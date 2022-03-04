Skip to main content
Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani Returns to Training Ahead of Manchester City Clash

Manchester United have been handed a boost ahead of this Sunday's Manchester derby against Manchester City.

United boss, Ralf Rangnick has confirmed in his press conference that the Uruguayan has returned to training.

Rangnick also stated that the striker should be available to face City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Cavani

Cavani has missed the last few weeks with a groin injury and illness.

The 35 year old had been ruled out of a number of past fixtures including trips to Leeds United and Atletico Madrid.

Cavani has since been linked with a number of moves away from Old Trafford including links to La Liga and Brazil.

The Uruguayan's return will be big for United with Cristiano Ronaldo coming under pressure for recent performances.

Now having Cavani back in the squad it gives Rangnick a chance to try and rotate United's attack.

United fans will hope to see Cavani's name in the matchday squad this coming Sunday.

