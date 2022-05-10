Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Summer Transfer Budget Could Be Boosted By Wages Savings Following Massive Departures

Manchester United's spending strategy is about to be boosted, given the several exits of high-profile players that are happening in the summer.

The Red Devils have not yet settled a number for their summer transfer window spending budget. 

What is for sure, an unprecedented overhaul of the squad in its way. Many players leaving and many others incoming.

According to reports from Outlet MEN: Manchester United Seniors have privately denied claims they could have as little as 23 million euros or as high as 230 million euros to spend on new signings.

The Red Devils' staff claimed it is not a bottomless budget. This time the Old Trafford side will spend within their limits instead of just spending huge amounts like they did under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United Board avoided any new signings in January. Otherwise it would have had an impact in the upcoming summer spending.

The Red Devils are expected to save 58 million euros on their annual wage bill with the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Lee Grant, who are all out of contract in June.

