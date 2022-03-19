Skip to main content
Manchester United Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted in Madrid Amid Reports Over His Future

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted in Madrid amid reports about his future at United.

Ronaldo has been spotted in Madrid during the start of the International break.

The Portuguese international has been pictured in Madrid as United don't play this weekend due to Liverpool's progression in the FA Cup.

Ronaldo previously departed United for Real Madrid in 2009 where he went on to become one of the clubs greatest ever player.

Ronaldo is now reportedly said to stay at United this summer despite reports suggesting he would leave the club.

The image posted by Madrid Xtra shows Ronaldo pictured standing next to a car in Madrid.

Ronaldo is set to feature for Portugal in their upcoming international fixtures in a bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The 37 year old has undoubtedly been United's best player this season as his goal scoring record saw him become the highest goal scorer in football history.

