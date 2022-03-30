Manchester United Exploring Massive Potential Swap Deal with Premier League Giants

Manchester United are reportedly considering the possibility of swapping Anthony Martial with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane in the summer, claims a report.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer, with Martial's future at United currently uncertain amidst the ongoing loan spell at Sevilla.

IMAGO / PA Images

Rob Dawson from ESPN has reported that United are considering adding Martial to a deal for Kane, so that a move to Old Trafford for the Englishman gets facilitated.

United consider Kane's current price to be a complicating issue and hope that Martial's inclusion makes a deal easier.

Martial would prefer a move to Italy or Spain, even though Spurs have previously enquired about him in the past. Sevilla though, have not indicated that they want to sign him permanently.

Kane has been very impressive for Spurs in recent weeks, contributing to eight goals in the last six Premier League games.

