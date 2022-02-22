Manchester United Target Antony Believes Premier League Move Would Be 'Beautiful' as Ajax Exit Edges Closer With Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich Waiting.

Ajax's Brazilian winger Antony has lit up Europe this season with some dazzling displays, encouraging interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The silky playmaker has netted 11 goals and provided three assists so far this season despite a spell on the sidelines, while displaying flair which induces nostalgic memories of famous Brazilians before him.

The wide man's combinations with towering striker Sebastian Haller have propelled Ajax to the top of the Eredivisie, scoring 70 and conceding just five in their 23 games so far.

However, it appears Antony's long term future likely lies away from Amsterdam following comments in a recent interview.

He told Dutch journalist Mike Verweij "“Ajax is the place where I feel happy. But of course I do think about a move in the future sometimes. Premier League & La Liga are the leagues I find beautiful."

“When the time is right, I hope to play there."

With Manchester United among a host of clubs waiting to make their move, could we finally see the tricky Brazilian display his talents in England's premier division?

