Manchester United Target Rejects Contract Offer and Would Like Premier League Move
Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji has pegged back his club's attempts to hand him a new deal amidst interest from Manchester United, claims a report from Germany.
Akanji had impressed for the Swiss national team during the Euros last year and the defender's current deal at Dortmund runs out in the summer of 2023.
BILD in Germany (via SportWitness) have reported that Dortmund want to keep the player beyond his current deal and they recently offered a deal of €8m per season, but the player rejected it.
Another improved attempt was made, but the defender rejected that too.
It is further stated that he no longer wants to extend his deal with Dortmund and he prefers a move to England, with United interested.
United are said to be willing to offer him a wage of €15m per season.
