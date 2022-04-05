Bundesliga Star That Rangnick Knows Well Attracting Interest from Manchester United

RB Leipzig star Konrad Laimer is said to be attracting interest from Manchester United with Tottenham Hotspur also keeping tabs on him, report BILD.

Laimer has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past too, with the Austrian having been a vital cog in the wheel for Leipzig over many years now.

The midfielder played 43 times under Ralf Rangick during his tutelage at Leipzig.

BILD (via BuliNews) have reported about United's interest in Laimerm with Rangnick said to be pushing for his signature in the summer at Old Trafford.

Spurs have been keeping tabs on the midfielder since they got knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of the German club back in 2020.

Laimer's current deal runs out in the summer of 2023 and it is stated that he will hold talks with Leipzig soon.

The Austrian has made 20 Bundesliga appearances this season and he has scored four goals, while getting three assists.

