Manchester United Target Richarlison Partners With London-Based Football Agency Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Representatives of Brazilian forward Richarlison have started preparing for a big move ahead of next summer after coming to an agreement with a top football agency in the UK.

The Everton striker is represented by Renato Velasco, the managing director of a South-American football agency named Velasco Sport Group. The sports agency representing Richarlison has come to an agreement with one of the tier-1 London-based Sports Agencies in the UK.

CAA Base will partner with the Brazilian forward's representatives and act as the No.9's intermediary ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The football agency, formerly known as Base Soccer, is headed by litigators Leon Angel and Frank Trimboli. CAA Base is well-known for its world-class client roster in English football, featuring the likes of Manchester United's Raphael Varane, Manchester City's Kyle Walker, Tottenham's Son Heung-min, and more.

Along with football players, contracts of managers such as Carlo Ancelloti and Frank Lampard are also managed by the same agency, whose shares were acquired by US-based agency Creative Artists Agency Sports, which represented international superstars like F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, NBA player Dwyane Wade, and others.

Velasco Group's collaboration with CAA Base will help the Everton forward take the next step in his career by joining a UEFA Champions League qualifying side, that could offer the former Watford striker a chance to shine on the biggest stage.

A summer exit could be possible for the right amount as the Brazilian seeks a fresh challenge in Europe. Everton have a strong relationship with the London-based sports agency after the transfer of Dele Alli from Tottenham on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

Similarly, Manchester United have a strong bond with CAA Base, who helped in brokering the summer transfer of French defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for a good amount.

