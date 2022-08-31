Manchester United Target Sergiño Dest to Leave Barcelona

Manchester United were linked with a late swoop for a right-back reinforcement in the mould of Barcelona's Sergiño Dest.

Dest's progressive style of play and Dutch football upbringing would indeed fit with this summer's Erik ten Hag led transfer strategy.

The current options in this position are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot and Brandon Williams.

Ten Hag confirmed earlier that Wan-Bissaka - who was linked with a move back to former club Crystal Palace this summer - will stay at Old Trafford at least until January.

Dest emerged as a potential signing to bolster ten Hag's defensive options in these latter stages of the window - the right-back spot is yet to be solidified for the long-term by a top-quality candidate.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks of Ajax and completed his debut season with the first team under ten Hag's tutelage before moving to Catalonia.

Barcelona were said to be open to a deal using the loan/buy option structure and United were weighing up such proposal delivered by Dest's agent, Thies Bliemeister, who was pushing for the negotiations to start.

Regardless, the player is set to sign for a different club.

Fabrizio Romano has reported, using his famous "here we go!" seal of confirmation, that Dest is set to sign for Serie A side AC Milan.

The deal will be an initial loan for one season, with Milan having the option to purchase Dest permanently for €20million at the end of the year.

According to Romano, the American international would also be prepared to sign a four year contract with the Italian giants.

It is now unlikely that United will complete any further incoming signings before tomorrow's deadline.

