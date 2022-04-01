Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Appointment Could Bring About Massive Manchester United Summer Transfer

Erik ten Hag's potential switch to Manchester United could bring about the possibility of Lille's Jonathan David also potentially heading to Old Trafford in the summer.

David has been linked with a host of clubs in recent weeks and he played a key role in taking Canada to the FIFA World Cup as well.

LILLE - Jonathan David of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. ANP Dutch Height Gerrit van Keulen Champions League Round of 16 2021/2022,Lille OSC v Chelsea FC

TSN Sports' Matthew Scianitti has reported recently that a host of clubs are in the race for Lille's David and this includes Inter, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Tottenham.

But the report went on to state that if Ten Hag does end up at United as their manager for next season, it would increase the club's chances of landing the Canadian. That is because the Dutchman has a strong liking for the striker.

In the current campaign, David has scored 13 times in Ligue 1 and has also racked up a solid tally of three goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

LILLE - Jonathan David of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. ANP Dutch Height Gerrit van Keulen Champions League Round of 16 2021/2022,Lille OSC v Chelsea FC
News

Erik Ten Hag Appointment Could Bring About Massive Manchester United Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
FIFA World Cup Draw
News

FIFA World Cup Draw: Manchester United Players Learn Their Fate

By James Ridge59 minutes ago
Ronaldo
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Urges Club to Build Around Cristiano Ronaldo and Two Key Midfield Stars

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
ten hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag is Focusing on Ajax Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Cavani
News

Edinson Cavani Will Be Out of Action for Manchester United for a Number of Weeks Confirms Ralf Rangnick

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
bruno fernandes
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Signs New Manchester United Deal: 'The Club Will Be Back'

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Old Trafford
Match Day

Manchester United v Leicester City: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
SOCCER - OEFB Cup, WAC vs RBS WOLFSBERG,AUSTRIA,16.MAR.22 - SOCCER - UNIQA OEFB Cup, semifinal, Wolfsberger AC vs Red Bull Salzburg.
News

Manchester United Monitor 23-Year-Old as New David De Gea Deputee

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago