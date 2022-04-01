Erik Ten Hag Appointment Could Bring About Massive Manchester United Summer Transfer

Erik ten Hag's potential switch to Manchester United could bring about the possibility of Lille's Jonathan David also potentially heading to Old Trafford in the summer.

David has been linked with a host of clubs in recent weeks and he played a key role in taking Canada to the FIFA World Cup as well.

TSN Sports' Matthew Scianitti has reported recently that a host of clubs are in the race for Lille's David and this includes Inter, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Tottenham.

But the report went on to state that if Ten Hag does end up at United as their manager for next season, it would increase the club's chances of landing the Canadian. That is because the Dutchman has a strong liking for the striker.

In the current campaign, David has scored 13 times in Ligue 1 and has also racked up a solid tally of three goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |