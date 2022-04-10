Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Developing Manchester United Concerns Following Everton Loss

Erik ten Hag is said to be developing concerns about Manchester United following the club's 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League, claims a report.

United turned in an abject performance at Goodison Park, as a goal from Anthony Gordon condemned them to a loss. David de Gea bemoaned the performance following the game, with United still seventh in the table.

ten hag 4

Rob Draper from the Daily Mail has reported recently that Ten Hag has worries about taking up the role at Old Trafford, following the loss against Everton.

He is still said to be in talks with the club, with his future said to be 'unresolved' at Ajax.

Ten Hag is said to have 'several issues' about the role at United, with the manager already having an offer from a Bundesliga club.

There are concerns about the playing style as well, with United's playing style said to be dour and fairly opposite to that of Ajax and what Ten Hag might want.

