Erik Ten Hag Makes Key Demand Ahead of Manchester United Role

Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he wants to bring Mitchell van der Gaag with him from Ajax once he takes over the role of the Manchester United manager, claims a report.

Ten Hag is said to be on the verge of being appointed as the United boss, with reports claiming that an announcement could follow in the next week or so.

It seems as if the Dutchman is already putting plans in place for his staff.

ten hag 4

The Athletic have reported that while a verbal agreement between United and Ten Hag has been reached, the Dutchman wants Van der Gaag to follow him at Old Trafford when he lands the role.

Van der Gaag is Ten Hag's assistant at Ajax and has previously worked at multiple clubs. He has been the manager at Belenenses, while also managing Dutch clubs like Excelsior and NAC Breda.

Steve McClaren is said to have talked to Ten Hag about United but the Red Devils are yet to make contact for the Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant manager.

