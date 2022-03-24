Skip to main content
'He is Very Reserved' - Erik Ten Hag's Media Functioning Revealed Amidst Manchester United Links

A report from EuroSport has stated that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is very reserved during press conferences, amidst talk of a potential Manchester United move in the summer.

United have talked to Ten Hag recently and the meeting was a positive one. But it has been reported that no agreement is imminent yet.

ten hag 2

A report from EuroSport talks about Ten Hag's strengths and weaknesses in detail, while refering to how he comes across in press conferences and it once shaped his perception amongst Ajax fans.

It is stated that when Ten Hag first joined Ajax, fans 'hated him' because of his countryside background and 'strange voice'. 

The report goes onto state that Ten Hag's press conferences are the opposite of how Louis van Gaal is during them. The Ajax boss is 'reserved' and has even had press conferences where he answered questions in a single sentence.

But it is stated that while he isn't 'media savvy' and his press conferences are a 'disaster', his tactical approach and ability to develop young players has been hailed quite a lot, while focusing on how he would need time to set things up at Old Trafford.

