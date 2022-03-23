Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag makes 'good impression' during Manchester United meeting

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag did impress Manchester United during his meeting with the Old Trafford boss pretty recently.

It was reported on Tuesday evening that United have interviewed the Dutchman and he is the first man they have interviewed, with other managers also expected to follow in the race to be the United boss.

Ten Hag

Reputed United journalist Andy Mitten spoke to Football Daily about the news surrounding Ten Hag and he revealed that the Dutchman was indeed interviewed by United and he made a 'good impression' during the process.

Mitten also stated that there are other candidates in the race who will be interviewed as well. But the meeting with Ten Hag did go 'positively' indeed.

Other managers linked with United are Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Carlo Ancelotti and Julen Lopetegui.

It has been reported elsewhere that the Red Devils are looking to make progress on the managerial front by the international break.

