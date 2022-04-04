Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Move Can Help Manchester United Seal Vital Summer Transfer

Manchester United's potential signing of manager Erik ten Hag could bring about the transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber at Old Trafford in the summer, claims a reliable journalist.

Ten Hag has already held positive talks with United about being the club's next permanent manager and it has been stated that the Dutchman is the club's choice for the appointment.

Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij appeared on an episode of the Kickoff of De Telegraaf's podcast recently and he spoke about United's interest in Timber.

The reliable journalist stated that if Ten Hag does join United in the summer, he will want Timber to join him at Old Trafford.

Timber, currently 20, is said to be a versatile defender who is key to Ajax building play from the back under Ten Hag. Apart from having impressed for the Amsterdam-based club, he has also been important for the Dutch national team.

He has played 25 times in the Eredivisie this season, getting three assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
News

Erik Ten Hag Move Can Help Manchester United Seal Vital Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
mata
News

Fabrizio Romano Reveals the Future of Manchester United Midfielder Juan Mata

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Milinkovic Savic
News

Manchester United Expected To Make Offer for Serie A Star Amidst Exit Rumours

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
Antony and Erik Ten Hag
News

Manchester United Face Dressing Room Split Over Ten Hag Appointment

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
ten hag 2
News

Manchester United Brace For New Talks With Ajax's Erik Ten Hag Soon

By Kaustubh Pandey6 hours ago
eriksen
Transfers

Manchester United Monitoring Brentford's Christian Eriksen

By Soumyajit Roy9 hours ago
Selhurst Park
News

Crystal Palace v Arsenal: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, India, Canada, Australia

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
ten hag 2
News

Report: Manchester United to Make An Offer For Erik Ten Hag in the Coming Days

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago