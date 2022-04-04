Erik Ten Hag Move Can Help Manchester United Seal Vital Summer Transfer

Manchester United's potential signing of manager Erik ten Hag could bring about the transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber at Old Trafford in the summer, claims a reliable journalist.

Ten Hag has already held positive talks with United about being the club's next permanent manager and it has been stated that the Dutchman is the club's choice for the appointment.

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij appeared on an episode of the Kickoff of De Telegraaf's podcast recently and he spoke about United's interest in Timber.

The reliable journalist stated that if Ten Hag does join United in the summer, he will want Timber to join him at Old Trafford.

Timber, currently 20, is said to be a versatile defender who is key to Ajax building play from the back under Ten Hag. Apart from having impressed for the Amsterdam-based club, he has also been important for the Dutch national team.

He has played 25 times in the Eredivisie this season, getting three assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |