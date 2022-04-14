Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Demands Premier League Star At Manchester United As Tottenham Involved in Battle

Manchester United's next potential manager Erik ten Hag would want Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn at the club when he takes charge.

Bergwijn was heavily linked with a Spurs exit in January and the Dutchman was linked with a move to Ajax, where Ten Hag wanted to sign the ex-PSV man. 

Bergwijn has failed to become a starter under Antonio Conte at Spurs.

London, England, 3rd April 2022. Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Son Heung-Min after scoring to make it 5-1 during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan has reported about Ten Hag's interest in Bergwijn, claiming that the Dutch manager is already planning for the moves that he will make at Old Trafford and Bergwijn is one of the players that he would want.

Bergwijn is said to be a 'long-term' target for Ten Hag and he was close to joining Ajax in the winter before Spurs denied him the exit.

Bergwijn is said to be destined to leaving Spurs in the summer £20million and clubs in France and Germany are said to be interested in him. There is belief that the winger would suit Ten Hag's system.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

London, England, 3rd April 2022. Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Son Heung-Min after scoring to make it 5-1 during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
News

Erik Ten Hag Demands Premier League Star At Manchester United As Tottenham Involved in Battle

By Kaustubh Pandey2 minutes ago
Anthony Martial
Quotes

Anthony Martial Admits 'Complicated' Sevilla and Manchester United Situation

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Urges Harry Maguire to 'Go Back to Basics'

By Kaustubh Pandey6 hours ago
ten hag 4
Quotes

Rio Ferdinand Fears Erik Ten Hag Could be 'Chewed Up and Spat Out' at Manchester United

By Rhys James6 hours ago
ronaldo everton
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Said to Have "Forced" Manchester United to Not Hire Preferred Manager Option

By Rhys James7 hours ago
De Gea
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Player Names One Player Who Will Be Safe From Player Exodus This Summer

By Rhys James8 hours ago
imago1010589741h
News

Manchester United Target Richarlison Partners With London-Based Football Agency Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Alan Bince23 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
News

Erik Ten Hag's Stance on Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

By Kaustubh PandeyApr 13, 2022