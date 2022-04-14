Erik Ten Hag Demands Premier League Star At Manchester United As Tottenham Involved in Battle

Manchester United's next potential manager Erik ten Hag would want Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn at the club when he takes charge.

Bergwijn was heavily linked with a Spurs exit in January and the Dutchman was linked with a move to Ajax, where Ten Hag wanted to sign the ex-PSV man.

Bergwijn has failed to become a starter under Antonio Conte at Spurs.

Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan has reported about Ten Hag's interest in Bergwijn, claiming that the Dutch manager is already planning for the moves that he will make at Old Trafford and Bergwijn is one of the players that he would want.

Bergwijn is said to be a 'long-term' target for Ten Hag and he was close to joining Ajax in the winter before Spurs denied him the exit.

Bergwijn is said to be destined to leaving Spurs in the summer £20million and clubs in France and Germany are said to be interested in him. There is belief that the winger would suit Ten Hag's system.

