Manchester United To Allow Right Back To Leave On Loan

Manchester United will now reportedly allow their second choice right back to leave the club. United were open to allowing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave the club in the summer but couldn’t off load the Englishman.

A new and emerging report tonight has now stated that United will allow Wan-Bissaka to leave the club on loan. The same report states that the right back will be set to rejoin his former club Crystal Palace.

The 25 year old has barely played a game for United so far this season and could be very much set to return to his former club. Crystal Palace did try to sign the right back in the summer but no deal was viable.

IMAGO / News Images

With Diogo Dalot very much nailing down the first choice right back spot, United will turn to bringing in a new player to challenge the Portuguese international in 2023. United are looking at Jeremie Frimpong in particular.

Erik Ten Hag has sent his scouts to watch the Dutch right back many times this season. United could look to bring in the Dutchman as early as January.

Todays new report has come from journalist Alan Nixon who says the following; “Manchester United are set to allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to re-join Crystal Palace on loan.”

