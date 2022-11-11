Skip to main content
Manchester United To Consider Offers For Harry Maguire

Manchester United are reportedly set to be open to listen to offers for Harry Maguire next summer.

It seems like Manchester United could be ready to accept their loss on the investment of Harry Maguire. A new report suggests that the club are willing to listen to offers for the centre back next summer.

Maguire, who is the current United captain has rarely featured for the Red Devils so far this season. Since the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, Maguire has watched the Argentine partner Raphael Varane as the centre backs.

Even with Varane’s injuries, Maguire has been a second choice to Victor Lindelof when it comes to selection. The Englishman was recently called up to the England World Cup squad despite the lack of minutes.

Victor Lindelof Manchester United Everton Premier League Goodison Park

Erik Ten Hag could be set to look elsewhere in the defensive department next summer if the new report is to be believed. A new report from Jamie Jackson of the Guardian states as follows;

“Manchester United will consider offers for Harry Maguire next summer, with Erik ten Hag intent on selling his captain to help fund a continuing overhaul of the squad.”

“United realise they may have to accept a considerable loss to sell Harry Maguire. Erik ten Hag admires Harry Maguire’s professionalism but views his sluggish pace as a problem and wants to sell him to add true competition for Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez and enhance the quality of the defence.”

