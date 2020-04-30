MANCHESTER UNITED TO DELIVER 60,000 MEALS TO NHS STAFF

Manchester United have prepared 60,000 meals for NHS staff across Manchester in a joint initiative between United, Manchester United Foundation, Mealforce and Bidfood.



The first of an initial 60,000 meals will be dispatched from Old Trafford tomorrow. These meals will be delivered free-of-charge, over the coming weeks, across four sites in Manchester as part of the ongoing effort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic - benefitting NHS staff based at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, who would usually have to provide their own meals while on-duty.



Dr Pete Turkington, Chief Officer and Medical Director at Salford Royal, was very thankful for the 'fantastic donation' stating that they are 'overwhelmed by the continued outpouring of support' from everyone in the community during these challenging times.



The work Man United have done in the community, to help tackle the ongoing battle against COVID-19 has been thorough and this is another step to help support the amazing work our NHS and key workers are doing during these tough times.



Peter Blythin, Executive Director of Workforce and Corporate Business at MFT said: “Thank you to Manchester United, Bidfood and Mealforce for this very generous offer for our hardworking NHS staff.



"These meals will be a great boost to our teams at Oxford Road Campus in Manchester city centre, Trafford General Hospital and Wythenshawe Hospital as we all work hard together in our response to COVID-19.”



Mealforce, who are part of this brilliant initiative, have already managed to deliver more than 500,000 meals to frontline NHS workers across the UK, in the last four weeks.



"Manchester United is a very generous addition to the Mealforce coalition," said Ian Wace, the businessman who has led the Mealforce initiative.



"I’d like thank them and all the businesses, individuals and charities who have come together to support our amazing NHS workers.”



Over 80 permanent and casual club staff have volunteered to prepare the food in the kitchens at Old Trafford, in line with the Government social distancing restrictions.



From there, the club’s catering supplier, Bidfood, will support the daily operation by facilitating the temperature-controlled deliveries across the city, also free-of-charge.