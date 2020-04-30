Stretford Paddock
MANCHESTER UNITED TO DELIVER 60,000 MEALS TO NHS STAFF

Mitul Mistry

Manchester United have prepared 60,000 meals for NHS staff across Manchester in a joint initiative between United, Manchester United Foundation, Mealforce and Bidfood.

The first of an initial 60,000 meals will be dispatched from Old Trafford tomorrow. These meals will be delivered free-of-charge, over the coming weeks, across four sites in Manchester as part of the ongoing effort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic - benefitting NHS staff based at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, who would usually have to provide their own meals while on-duty.

Dr Pete Turkington, Chief Officer and Medical Director at Salford Royal, was very thankful for the 'fantastic donation' stating that they are 'overwhelmed by the continued outpouring of support' from everyone in the community during these challenging times.

The work Man United have done in the community, to help tackle the ongoing battle against COVID-19 has been thorough and this is another step to help support the amazing work our NHS and key workers are doing during these tough times.

Peter Blythin, Executive Director of Workforce and Corporate Business at MFT said: “Thank you to Manchester United, Bidfood and Mealforce for this very generous offer for our hardworking NHS staff.

"These meals will be a great boost to our teams at Oxford Road Campus in Manchester city centre, Trafford General Hospital and Wythenshawe Hospital as we all work hard together in our response to COVID-19.”

Mealforce, who are part of this brilliant initiative, have already managed to deliver more than 500,000 meals to frontline NHS workers across the UK, in the last four weeks.

"Manchester United is a very generous addition to the Mealforce coalition," said Ian Wace, the businessman who has led the Mealforce initiative.

"I’d like thank them and all the businesses, individuals and charities who have come together to support our amazing NHS workers.”

Over 80 permanent and casual club staff have volunteered to prepare the food in the kitchens at Old Trafford, in line with the Government social distancing restrictions.

From there, the club’s catering supplier, Bidfood, will support the daily operation by facilitating the temperature-controlled deliveries across the city, also free-of-charge. 

Why Sky Sports aren't crazy to name Maguire as United's 19/20 MVP

Harry Maguire has been selected as Sky Sports' Manchester United MVP this season, and Alex Turk argues why they could be right.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 29/04/20 - Partey wants Manchester United

Athletico Madrid's Thomas Partey is linked for a move and Manchester United is the destination

Mitul Mistry

Partey wants Premier League move and 'loves United links'

A source close to Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed he is ready to turn a contract down and 'loves' Manchester United links.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 28/04/20 - Declan Rice to Manchester United

Today we look at the news coming from The Telegraph that Manchester United are targeting West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice for a possible transfer this summer. Would he be a good signing for United? As well as the latest Sancho saga

Mitul Mistry

West Ham may be forced to sell Rice amid United interest

West Ham United reportedly fear they may be forced to sell Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice this summer.

Alex Turk

Rashford nearing full fitness after Carrington visit

Marcus Rashford is said to be nearing full fitness for Manchester United after receiving back treatment at Carrington on Monday.

Alex Turk

United 'serious candidates' to sign Cavani

Manchester United are reportedly 'serious candidates' to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this summer.

Alex Turk

Manchester United News Round-Up Monday 27th April 2020 - Premier League Return Date?

Monday's Manchester United news round up including the potential return date for The Premier League and David De Gea looking to stay at Manchester United for a long time.

Mitul Mistry

Manchester United Draft: Top 10 Picks

Alex Turk provides his top 10 draft picks from Manchester United's squad, following the weekend's NFL Draft 2020.

Alex Turk

Januzaj aims dig at Van Gaal for lack of freedom

Adnan Januzaj has aimed a dig at former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal for stifling his development.

Alex Turk