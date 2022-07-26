Manchester United To Face Wrexham AFC In Pre Season Friendly

Manchester United have added a new pre season friendly to their schedule this week as they face National League side Wrexham AFC behind closed doors at Carrington.

United will face off against Hollywood owned Wrexham AFC ahead of their new campaign with the fixture being added to the schedule as a late push to give minutes to senior players ahead of the campaign.

Wrexham of the National League are currently owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and have been making worldwide news headlines in the past year due to their new ownership.

It was revealed in the last days that a Wrexham feature documentary will also be released onto Disney plus in the coming weeks following the take over by the stars.

United will face the low league opposition before their final two scheduled pre season tour games which are against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

According to the report from Rich Fay;

“Man United are set to face Wrexham in an additional behind-closed-doors fixture this week, Erik ten Hag will use the opportunity to give minutes to some senior players.”

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo could all be given minutes in the match after having not travelled to the other side of the world for the pre season tour fixtures.

