Manchester United To Listen To Offers For Three Players Before January Deadline

The January transfer window is well and truly open with only around two weeks to go before it closes. Manchester United are reportedly said to be open to listen to offers for three senior players before the closure.

United have added two new faces to the squad during the current window with the addition of Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst. Erik ten Hag seems content with his squad and United will only add if a player worth replacing leaves.

It seems unlikely that any players used for depth etc will now leave the club. However, United are said to be open to allowing three fringe players to depart this month.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to a new report from Football Insider, United will listen to offers for three players before the window closes. Tom Heaton, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are the three names mentioned.

Heaton only made his United debut recently when he was played against Charlton in the Carabao Cup. Tuanzebe had spent time on loan at clubs like Napoli but didn’t get much play time.

Jones has rarely featured for United in the past few years, when he did play the defender looked sharp. Injuries upon injuries have limited the defenders chance of games at the club.

