Report: Manchester United to Make An Offer For Erik Ten Hag in the Coming Days

Manchester United are now ready and set to make an offer to Erik Ten Hag to become the next United manager in the coming days, according to a report.

United have had an interview with Ten Hag in recent weeks and a verbal agreement was reached in the last week.

Many outlets have Ten Hag nailed down as the favourite and the speed of which supporters are receiving new updates is increasing by the day.

United have reportedly always wanted to have their manager saga resolved by April.

Ten Hag

Ten Hag’s release clause is said to be at around €2.5million which United see as no issue and would be set to pay to Ajax to appoint Ten Hag.

According to Edward Francis, “United are set to make a offer for Ten Hag in the next days.

Major progression has been made and now Hag is one step away from being Man Utd’s next manager

Hags release clause is set to be around €2.5m andUtd are willing to meet it.”

United are close to coming to a resolve with the managerial situation and supporters should soon know who their new manager will be.

