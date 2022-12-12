Manchester United To Meet Diogo Dalot's Representatives To Discuss New Deal

Manchester United are focusing on a number of contract renewals ahead of the January transfer window. A number of top players have their contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

One of the main talents that United are working to secure on a long term deal is right back Diogo Dalot. United have an extension that they can activate in his current deal and they are prepared to do so.

Now that Portugal have been knocked out of the World Cup, United are preparing to accelerate talks with the player. They see his contract renewal as a priority ahead of the winter window.

IMAGO / PA Images

Dalot performed very well on the world stage in Qatar and will have undoubtedly raised the interest from a number of clubs. The right back was being closely watched and assessed by Barcelona ahead of the tournament.

It’s understood that both player and club would like the right back to remain at Old Trafford for the long term future. Dalot has been much improved and very impressive under Erik Ten Hag so far.

According to a new report from Fabrizio Romano; “Manchester United will hold a direct meeting with Diogo Dalot’s agents in the next days/weeks to offer him a new contract.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon