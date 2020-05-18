United amongst Premier League clubs returning this week

Manchester United will be amongst the Premier League clubs returning this week, following a breakthrough meeting on Monday afternoon.

The 20 top-flight clubs have unanimously agreed to begin stage one of Project Restart, which will allow players to train in small groups from Tuesday.

Premier League teams have been carrying out coronavirus tests across the weekend in preparation for the upcoming return.

In an official statement shortly after the video conference, the Premier League announced:

"The first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, club doctors, independent experts and the government. Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible. The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League's priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process. Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed."

The Premier League should receive extra time to decide when the 2020/21 season will restart, with UEFA delaying its executive committee meeting to June 17.

UEFA wanted to know the European leagues' plans by a few days before their initial meeting date on May 25.

Therefore, there could be a nice period now where plans can be determined if the deadline has been delayed alongside the meeting.

It is thought that the initial target date of June 12 has been deemed unrealistic though, considering the Bundesliga made its return this weekend five weeks after limited-contact training commenced.

With that being said, we could be looking at a return on either the weekend commencing June 19 or June 26.

