Manchester United To Secure Marcus Rashford’s Future Before End Of Year

Marcus Rashford is one of the men of the minute at Old Trafford. The forward has been in top form this season under Erik Ten Hag and plans are in the pipeline for Manchester United to sort out his contract situation before the end of the year.

Rashford’s current deal expires in the summer of next year however, United do have an option to extend. It’s understood at the moment that Ten Hag sees Rashford as a key part to his plans in the future.

Early reports suggest that United will sort out the contract situation in one way or another. They may activate his extension or sit down for contract talks before January.

IMAGO / News Images

If United were to not activate his extension or sit down for talks then Rashford would be allowed to speak to teams in January. PSG were quite heavily linked with a move for Rashford in the summer transfer window.

The 25 year old is said to want to stay at Old Trafford for a longer duration than until next summer. The new report about his future comes from Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, he says;

“Manchester United will secure Marcus Rashford's future before the end of the year to fend off interest from rival clubs. Erik ten Hag sees Marcus Rashford as central to his plans and it is understood that the player wants to stay at the club.”

